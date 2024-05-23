Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned 1.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $216,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,528,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,634,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.90. 419,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,137. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

