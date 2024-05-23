Commerce Bank Has $103.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $103,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.84. 24,607,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,551,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
