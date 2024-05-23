Commerce Bank Has $103.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $103,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.84. 24,607,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,551,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.