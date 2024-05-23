Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 366,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

