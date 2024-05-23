Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 562 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,842,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

