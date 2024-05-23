Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,102,000 after buying an additional 108,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,250,000 after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,913,000 after buying an additional 94,217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 329,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.