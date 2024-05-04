Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 160,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

