LSV Asset Management Has $105.89 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167,936 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.84% of Navient worth $105,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Navient by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Navient by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. 870,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,993. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

