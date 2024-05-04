Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of Fuel Tech stock remained flat at $1.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,524. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 4.21.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

