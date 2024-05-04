Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,797,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

