Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
WTB stock opened at GBX 3,007 ($37.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,879.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,210.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,363.04.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
