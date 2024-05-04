Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$162.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$157.00 to C$162.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$148.91.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Up 1.1 %

CJT opened at C$120.02 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$125.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.51.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.