Scotiabank Trims Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Target Price to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AFN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

TSE:AFN opened at C$50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$951.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.28.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

