UGE International (CVE:UGE) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.75. Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
UGE International Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of UGE stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00.
About UGE International
