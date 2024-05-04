UGE International (CVE:UGE) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.75. Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

UGE International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of UGE stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

