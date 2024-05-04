CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on CI Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.72.

CI Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.48. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.01 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5093946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

