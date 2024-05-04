Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.