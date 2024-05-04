Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$105.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.31.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$93.11 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

