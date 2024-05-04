Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IVN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.17.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 1.9 %
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines
In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. 50.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.