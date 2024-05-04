Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of CVR opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.13. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $29.33.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
