Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

