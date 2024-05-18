Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immatics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IMTX stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. Immatics has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Immatics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

