Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $53.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

