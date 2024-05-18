Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Cut to C$5.65 by Analysts at Desjardins

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$5.92 to C$5.65 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
KRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital cut Karora Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Karora Resources Stock Up 2.6 %
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.05). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of C$101.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.3101085 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
