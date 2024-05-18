Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 457,904 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 60.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,001 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 233,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

