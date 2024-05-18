Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Curaleaf in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

