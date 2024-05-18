Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JANX. Wedbush upped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 3.87.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.