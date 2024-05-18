Eastside Distilling, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Eastside Distilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Eastside Distilling’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

EAST opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

