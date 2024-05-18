Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $466.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.42. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 155,653 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 312.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

