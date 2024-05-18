reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) versus Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Head to Head Survey

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $310,000.00 138.05 N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $416.92 million 5.01 $248.50 million $2.30 7.65

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for reAlpha Tech and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech 2,124.92% 23.53% 19.31% Urban Edge Properties 63.27% 24.36% 8.80%

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats reAlpha Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.