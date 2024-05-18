Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the software maker will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $288.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.45. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

