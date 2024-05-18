Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Norfolk Southern in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the railroad operator will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $231.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

