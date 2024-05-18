Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Increased by Northland Capmk

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDN

Intellicheck Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.