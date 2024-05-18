HC Wainwright Comments on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $220.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,008 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.