Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cabot
Insider Activity at Cabot
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Cabot stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $103.46.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabot Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.25%.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cabot
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.