goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$190.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$196.44.

goeasy Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at C$181.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$167.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.69. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$184.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

