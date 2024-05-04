Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $117.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

