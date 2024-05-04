Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

