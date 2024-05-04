Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 956 ($12.01).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($16.17) on Friday. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,287 ($16.17). The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,010.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,161.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 967.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

In other news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.51), for a total transaction of £121,635.15 ($152,788.78). In other news, insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.12) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,735.56). Also, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.51), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($152,788.78). Insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $327,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.