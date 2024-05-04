Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.60.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
