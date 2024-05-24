Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $94,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $807.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,665. The company has a market capitalization of $767.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $820.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $763.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

