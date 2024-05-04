TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.43 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.
TTM Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TTMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $17.32.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies
In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
