New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 4,080 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 237,770 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $15,104,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $11,213,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

