Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Block by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Block by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.2 %

SQ opened at $69.45 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

