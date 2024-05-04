Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.75 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $115.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

