CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 566.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 210.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.