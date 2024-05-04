Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after buying an additional 395,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.