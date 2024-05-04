Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $227.49 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average of $202.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.