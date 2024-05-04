Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $279.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.21.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

