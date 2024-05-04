DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.38, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

