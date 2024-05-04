John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

