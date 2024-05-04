Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1105-1.1205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

